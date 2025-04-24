SHAH ALAM, April 24 — A local actor will be summoned for questioning after his girlfriend alleged that he assaulted her in an incident earlier this month, according to Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan.

The report, filed on April 7, alleges that the woman was struck by the suspect in Ara Damansara, Petaling Jaya, causing injuries to her face and body.

Hussein told a press conference that police are investigating the case under Section 323 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt, with the suspect to be called in soon as part of the ongoing investigation.

Police records indicate that this is the second report filed against the same individual by the victim. A previous complaint, made last year, was later withdrawn, he added.

The actor in question, widely reported by local media to be Ammar Alfian Aziz Mohd Zakri, also known as Ammar Alfian, 38, has denied the allegations and dismissed the police report as baseless.

In a separate case, police have arrested two of three men suspected of carrying out an armed robbery at a kindergarten in Sabak Bernam two days ago. The suspects, both in their 30s, were picked up in Kelana Jaya and Shah Alam on Tuesday.

A stolen Perodua Bezza believed to have been used during the robbery, was recovered along with a 72cm machete found inside. Both suspects tested positive for drugs and have prior criminal records. — Bernama



