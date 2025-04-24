KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 — The prosecution closed its case today in the child neglect trial of Zayn Rayyan Zaim Ikhwan after a 20-day hearing that began on February 4.

A total of 28 witnesses were called, with the final witness being investigating officer Hafizee Ismail, in an effort to establish a prima facie case against the boy’s parents, Zaim Ikhwan Zahari and Ismanira Abdul Manaf, according to a report published today in Free Malaysia Today.

Deputy public prosecutor Raja Zaizul Faridah Raja Zaharudin informed the court that 23 additional witnesses, who were not called to testify, would be made available for the defence team’s consideration.

Defence lawyer Haresh Mahadevan said they had already identified seven individuals to testify.

Trial judge Syahliza Warnoh instructed both parties to submit written arguments by May 23, with responses due by June 6.

She also scheduled a ruling for July 21, noting that if she determines a prima facie case has been made, the defence would begin presenting its case on the same day.

Additional trial dates were set for July 22 and 23, with another five days starting August 4 for the continuation of proceedings.

During cross-examination, Hafizee denied briefing Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain about defensive wounds on the victim’s body

“This (information) could have come from other members of the investigation team,” Hafizee explained.

Haresh pointed out a December 7, 2023, media report in which Shuhaily stated that defensive wounds were present on Zayn Rayyan’s body, which contradicted the post-mortem report by forensic expert Dr Rohayu Shahar Adnan.

Haresh: “Is Shuhaily’s statement to the media a contradiction of the report?”

Hafizee: “Yes, based on the post-mortem report.”

Hafizee suggested that Shuhaily’s statement may have been based on preliminary findings.

Ismanira and Zaim Ikhwan, both 30, face charges of neglecting Zayn Rayyan in a manner that could have caused physical harm, near Block R of Apartment Idaman in Damansara Damai and a nearby river between December 5 and December 6, 2023.

The couple is charged under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, read in conjunction with Section 34 of the Penal Code. If convicted, they face up to 20 years in prison, a fine of up to RM50,000, or both.

Zayn Rayyan’s body was discovered in a stream near his home on December 6, 2023, a day after he was reported missing.