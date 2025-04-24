SEBERANG PERAI, April 24 — A fleet of 80 water tankers, some on loan from other states, have been deployed in preparation for the scheduled water supply interruption (SWSI) tomorrow night.

State Infrastructure, Transport and Digital Committee chairman Zairil Khir Johari said the tankers will be filling and refilling water tanks placed in all five districts in the state.

“PBAPP has prepared a lineup of tankers and water tanks in preparation for SWSI which starts at 10pm tomorrow,” he said at the flagging-off ceremony of the water tankers in Batu Kawan here.

He said the water operators from other states such as Selangor, Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang, Johor, Kedah and Perak have assisted by lending their water tankers to Penang for the next three days.

He said the water tankers will also focus on critical places such as hospitals to ensure that they have sufficient water supply throughout the three-day SWSI.

“There are also 111 static tanks with 2,000 litres capacity each, 71 flexi tanks with (24,000 litres) and 23 jumbo tanks (50,000 litres) placed in strategic locations at affected areas,” he said

The SWSI will affect 341,708 consumers across all five districts of the state, both on island and the mainland.

A lineup of 80 water tankers has been deployed in preparation for the scheduled water supply interruption. — Picture by Opalyn Mok

Penang water supply corporation (PBAPP) is targeting a 40 per cent recovery of water supply within 24 hours for 136,683 consumers in North Seberang Perai, Central Seberang Perai and Northeast district of the island.

Zairil said the tankers will be on standby to provide water especially to end-of-line consumers in South Seberang Perai and Southwest district on the island after the initial 24 hours.

“Based on previous experiences, recovery of water supply for these places takes longer so the tankers will refill the water tanks there for the residents,” he said.

PBAPP is expecting 88 per cent recovery of water supply services for a majority of the affected consumers in South Seberang Perai and Southwest district of the island by 10pm on Sunday.

The remaining 41,523 consumers in end-of-line and high ground areas are expected to get water supply by 10am on Monday.

The SWSI is to allow a partial 16-hour shutdown of the Sungai Dua Water Treatment Plant for PBAPP to complete 23 water works projects throughout Penang.

PBAPP will be posting regular updates on the SWSI on its Facebook page.

PBAPP also has a 24-hour call centre at 04-2558255 and 04-5096509 for consumers to call for assistance.