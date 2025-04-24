KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 — Penang has officially rolled out an automated number plate recognition (ANPR) system to issue parking fines, in a move aimed at improving efficiency and reducing reliance on manual enforcement.

According to Free Malaysia Today, the system, which is effective today, scans vehicle number plates in real time to detect unpaid parking fees and automatically issues compounds — all without the need for on-site officers.

The report added that notifications of fines are sent directly to motorists through the Penang Smart Parking app, which remains the only platform for parking payments at council-managed lots.

“This isn’t just a tech upgrade. It is (a shift in) how we manage urban parking with smart enforcement, full digitalisation, and a commitment to the environment with fewer paper compounds,” said state Local Government, Town and Country Planning Committee chairman H’ng Mooi Lye at a press conference held at the Seberang Perai City Council today.

Both the Penang Island City Council and the Seberang Perai City Council will each operate five ANPR units.

The system, equipped with optical character recognition, cross-checks scanned number plates against the Road Transport Department (JPJ) database.

If a vehicle is found parked illegally or without payment, a fine would be instantly issued, with the owner’s details pulled directly from JPJ records, he added.

H’ng also said that the automated system is expected to lower operating costs and potentially reduce manpower needs per patrol unit by 60 per cent.