KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has recorded a statement from a man who allegedly uploaded offensive comments about Prophet Muhammad and Islam on his Facebook.

The recording of the 63-year-old man’s statement was carried out in collaboration with the Iskandar Puteri Police Headquarters, Johor, last April 20, said MCMC in a statement today.

It said a mobile phone and a SIM card used by the man to upload the comments have been seized for forensic analysis purposes.

The case is being investigated under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, and if convicted, the man can be fined up to RM500,000 or imprisoned for a maximum of two years or both.

According to MCMC, the investigation paper, when completed, will be submitted to the Deputy Public Prosecutor at the Attorney General’s Chambers for further action.

“MCMC will not compromise and tolerate any party that misuses social media platforms, especially those that touch on the 3R issues (religion, race, and royalty), as it has the potential to cause inter-religious tension and disrupt the harmony of the multi-racial society in Malaysia.

“The public is also reminded to use social media ethically and responsibly,” read the statement. — Bernama