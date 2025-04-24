KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 — A 25-year-old man was killed in the early hours of this morning after his car skidded and crashed into a road signpost near Kota Warisan in Sepang.

The fatal incident occurred along the stretch from Bandar Serenia towards Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), according to the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department.

Assistant Director of Operations Ahmad Mukhlis Mokhtar said a distress call was received shortly before emergency crews were dispatched from the KLIA Fire and Rescue Station.

“A team consisting of seven personnel and a fire rescue vehicle responded to the scene,” he said in a statement.

Preliminary findings indicated that the Perodua Myvi the victim was driving lost control before colliding with the signpost.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

Authorities have yet to released his identity.