SEREMBAN, April 24 — Five family members were charged in the Sessions Court here with the abduction of a 16-year-old girl and demanding a ransom of RM2 million earlier this month.

According to Berita Harian (BH), all five accused — D Sasveena, 31; her husband T Boharaj, 32; her step-sibling Farhin Muhamad Ariffin, 23; and two biological siblings, P K Koshenn Kumar, 21, and P K Siveeshinaa — pleaded not guilty after the charges were read before Judge Surita Budin.

They are accused of abducting the teenager outside a salon on Jalan S2 B10, Uptown Avenue in Seremban 2, at around 5.45pm on April 10.

They were charged under Section 3(1) of the Kidnapping Act 1961, read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code. If convicted, they face imprisonment of not less than 30 years and up to 40 years, as well as whipping.

Deputy public prosecutor Norazihah Asmuni did not offer bail, citing the seriousness of the offence and concerns for the safety of the victim.

She said there was a risk the accused could interfere with the victim, her family, or other prosecution witnesses, or attempt to flee.

Defence counsel T Harpal Singh requested a short two-week period to file a written bail application.

The court allowed the defence’s request and set the case for mention on May 14.