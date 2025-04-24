KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 — The proposal to introduce Asean languages into the Malaysian school system is aimed purely at broadening elective options, not replacing any existing ones, Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said today.

Speaking during a visit to SMK Convent Kajang, Fadhlina clarified to New Straits Times (NST) that the Ministry of Education’s plan to offer Thai, Khmer, and Vietnamese follows the same model as other foreign languages like German and French, which are already available in schools.

“We already have German, French, and many others, so this isn’t about replacing any language,” she was quoted as saying.

“In vernacular schools, Tamil and Mandarin remain the main mediums of instruction, and we continue to prioritise Bahasa Melayu as the national language.”

“That’s why I don’t see any issue here. These proposed languages are simply alternatives, like any other electives we’ve introduced in schools.”

The initiative is part of the ministry’s broader effort to expand language offerings and foster stronger ties within the region. Fadhlina had earlier said the move aligns with goals to enhance regional cooperation.

Still, not everyone is on board. Some critics argue that more attention should go to strengthening proficiency in widely spoken local languages such as Mandarin and Tamil.