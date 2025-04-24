PUTRAJAYA, April 24 — Mobile phones, televisions, and radios are now accessible in 99.5 per cent of Malaysian households, according to the 2024 ICT Use and Access by Individuals and Households Survey Report released by the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) today.

Chief Statistician Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin said the survey also recorded an increase in Internet access, which rose to 96.8 per cent (2023: 96.4 per cent) and fixed-line telephone usage saw a slight uptick to 27.9 per cent (2023: 27.4 per cent).

“However, access to pay television channels experienced a notable drop to 67.1 per cent, down from 77.0 per cent in 2023.

“The consistent growth in ICT access and usage reflects Malaysia's ongoing efforts in enhancing digital inclusion across all strata of society,” he said in a statement today.

Looking at access by locality, urban households recorded higher access rates across most ICT indicators, with nearly full coverage for mobile phone, radio and television, and Internet access reaching 98.8 per cent.

In rural areas, access to television (98.8 per cent), mobile phone (98.7 per cent) and radio (98.4 per cent) remained strong, while Internet access improved to 90.3 per cent.

On ICT competency, Mohd Uzir added that more than 90 per cent of individuals demonstrated competency in tasks such as copying or moving files, using copy and paste tools and sending emails with attachments.

“Among youths aged 15 to 24 years, these skills were even more prevalent, with almost all indicators exceeding 80 per cent,” he said.

He noted that Malaysia’s growing Internet use is being driven by highly engaged digital lifestyles, adding that participation in social networks remains the leading online activity, with 99.7 per cent of users actively engaged on platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Media consumption ranked second, with 94.3 per cent of individuals reporting they download or stream music, videos, or games online, meanwhile, 93.0 per cent of users rely on the Internet to search for information on goods and services, underscoring the Internet's role in everyday decision-making and consumer behaviour. — Bernama