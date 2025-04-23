RIYADH, April 23 — Malaysia’s Higher Education Minister, Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir, said Chinese President Xi Jinping’s recent visit is highly significant, opening new avenues for collaboration in education, scientific research, and various other sectors of bilateral cooperation.

China-Malaysia relations have advanced steadily in recent years, with significant progress in education, the minister said in a recent interview with Xinhua in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia.

Bilateral cooperation in education is growing rapidly, especially in technical and vocational education and training, which has become a key area, Zambry said.

China’s strengths in green technology, electric vehicles and other emerging sectors have provided strong support for Malaysia’s educational and industrial development, he said.

In higher education, Zambry highlighted that many Malaysian students are pursuing technical training in China. At the same time, Chinese universities are expanding their presence and partnerships in Malaysia.

Citing the successful operation of Xiamen University Malaysia as a prime example, he said that several top Chinese universities have shown strong interest in deepening collaboration.

“We are witnessing not only cooperation between universities, but also mutual trust at people-to-people levels,” Zambry said, adding that both sides are encouraging youth exchanges.

“These students represent the future of China-Malaysia relations,” the minister said. “Investing in education is a strategic investment in the future.”

The earlier the two sides cultivate mutual understanding and trust among the younger generation, the stronger the foundation will be for long-term cooperation, he added.

Looking ahead, Zambry identified artificial intelligence, augmented reality and green technologies as key areas with strong potential for future collaboration between Chinese and Malaysian universities.

“Since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1974, the friendship and cooperation between our two countries have continued to grow,” he said, adding that education has become one of the most important pillars of the bilateral ties.

The educational cooperation between the two countries not only benefits both peoples but serves as a model for partnerships among countries of the Global South, Zambry said. — Bernama