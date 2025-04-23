KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 — No Malaysians have been reported affected by the attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, the Foreign Ministry (Wisma Putra) said.

In a statement, the ministry said it is closely monitoring the situation following the attack in Pahalgam on Tuesday, through the High Commission of Malaysia in New Delhi.

Pahalgam, a popular tourist destination, has seen an incident that has affected several individuals, including foreign tourists. The region is known to be frequented by Malaysian visitors.

“Based on the latest report from the authorities, no Malaysians have been affected by the incident, but the situation is being closely monitored.

“The High Commission has established contact with the group leaders from Malaysian tourist travel agencies registered with the High Commission and are currently in Kashmir. The group leaders have reported that they are safe,” the statement read.

Media reported that at least 26 people were killed when unknown gunmen opened fire on Tuesday on tourists in Pahalgam, a popular tourist destination in southern Kashmir. Authorities described the assault as one of the worst in recent memory.

Anadolu Ajansi reported that most of the victims were Indian nationals from various states, though officials have yet to disclose the full demographics of the victims.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Ministry said it continues to liaise with local authorities to monitor the situation closely and ensure the safety of all Malaysian nationals in the region.

“Malaysians in Kashmir are advised to remain vigilant, follow local authorities’ instructions, and take necessary precautions.,” the statement read.

The Foreign Ministry will continue to provide updates as necessary and advises that all non-essential travel to this region be deferred.

Malaysians requiring consular assistance may contact the High Commission of Malaysia in New Delhi at 50-M, Satya Marg, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi, by phone at +91-11-2415 9300 / +91-11-2415 9311 (Consular) / +91-11-2688 1538, or by email at [email protected]. — Bernama