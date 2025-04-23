KUCHING, April 23 — Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul has proposed the introduction of new laws to address the growing issue of fake news and online harassment, particularly in politics.

The proposal comes in response to the growing challenges faced by women in politics, and highlights how relentless online attacks ranging from slander to threats discourage women’s participation in public and political life.

“Sometimes, the suffering they endure is too much. We sympathise with them, which is why we must look at the law,” Johari Abdul told a press conference.

The press conference was held for the 4th Meeting of the Coordinating Committee of Women Parliamentarians of the Asean Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (WAIPA) 2025, at Damai Lagoon Resort here yesterday.

Johari Abdul, who is president of Asean Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA), stressed the need for society to understand the root causes behind women’s limited involvement in politics, pointing to the widespread dissemination of fake news and online defamation as major deterrents.

He also addressed the persistent issue of female underrepresentation in Malaysian politics.

“Just look at Parliament; we don’t even have 14 per cent, yet we need 30 per cent,” he said.

“Although women now make up the majority in many universities where some institutions reporting up to 70 per cent female enrolment, this progress has not translated into equal representation in the workforce or political arena.

“If we do nothing, this imbalance will continue.”

In addition to these comments on gender equality in politics, Johari Abdul praised the Sarawak government for its initiative to provide free education to students in the state.

He described this as an ‘extraordinary opportunity’, especially for the youth to pursue higher education and prepare for careers in fields like technology and energy.

“I’m thrilled to hear from the Premier that Sarawakian students can pursue university education for free.

“This is the kind of opportunity that should not just be celebrated but expanded. I hope it spreads to Peninsular Malaysia as well,” said the Dewan Rakyat Speaker.

Among others present were Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg; Dewan Negara President Datuk Awang Bemee Awang Ali Basah; Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian; and Sarawak State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Speaker Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar. — The Borneo Post