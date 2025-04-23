SUNGAI BULOH, April 23 — Homes in Taman Seri Alam were flooded again today after a water retention pond near the residential area overflowed, marking the second such incident since December last year, according to the New Straits Times (NST).

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Wan Md Razali Wan Ismail said they were alerted to the incident at around 5.30am by Taman Seri Alam Residents’ Association president Sazalie Basran.

“This caused floodwaters to affect several houses in the area,” Wan Md Razali told NST.

Personnel from the Bestari Jaya Fire Station found that at least 35 homes were affected by floodwaters that reached up to 30cm deep. However, the waters were receding when they arrived.

According to NST, the overflow occurred at a section of the pond that was under repair after its wall collapsed in December, leading to catastrophic flooding at the time.

Videos circulating on social media captured the latest incident, showing streets submerged in water. Residents scrambled to move vehicles to higher ground, echoing scenes from the previous flood.

In the December disaster, the pond’s wall collapsed after undergoing repairs just three months earlier due to cracks. That incident, which followed an hour of heavy rain, had also caught residents off guard, rapidly inundating homes and streets.