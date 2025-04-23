KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 — A total of 18 victims of the gas pipeline fire in Putra Heights, Subang Jaya are still being treated in health facilities as of today, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad.

He said that 132 victims who sought treatment at government and private hospitals have been discharged as of noon today.

“We are grateful that there is no fatality and also nobody is undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU),” he told reporters after officiating the launch of the Southeast Asian Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Conference (SEACare 2025) here today.

He said a total of 150 injured victims sought treatment at government and private hospitals on April 1, the day of the disaster.

The 8.10am April 1 blaze, involving a Petronas-owned gas pipeline, saw flames soaring over 30 metres high with temperatures reaching up to 1,000°Celsius. It took nearly eight hours to fully extinguish the fire.

The fire destroyed 81 houses, with structural damage exceeding 40 per cent. Another 81 houses were partially damaged and 57 homes were affected but burned, while 218 houses were not affected. — Bernama