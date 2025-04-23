GEORGE TOWN, April 23 — Penangites have begun making early and thorough preparations to ensure they have adequate water supply during the scheduled water supply disruption from this Friday until April 28, due to the implementation of 23 simultaneous water projects.

Bernama checks found that most residents were well aware of the announcement made by the Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP), and had prepared containers, large plastic ones, and basins to store water in their homes.

A married couple, Mohamad Hussin Ali, 70, and his wife Rokiah Osman, 66, who live in Sungai Pinang, said they were using existing containers to store water at home.

“This time I’m not buying any containers because we already have plenty. During the last water disruption early last year, we bought many, so we’re just reusing those to store water for use.

“Previously, the water disruption was supposed to last four days, but at my house, the supply resumed by the third day. Moreover, we were informed that water would be delivered by tanker lorries,” said Mohamad Hussin when met by Bernama today.

Rokiah said their two children who live with them had already started preparations last week, including storing water in large plastic containers for washing and toilet use.

For Othman Ibrahim, 75, preparations involved reusing water containers he had purchased during the previous water disruption in early January last year, and he began storing water since last Sunday to ensure sufficient supply at home.

“Previously, although they said two to three days, the water supply returned in just over a day. Hopefully, it’ll be the same this time,” said the retired civil servant, who lives with his four children in Sungai Pinang.

A salesman at a supermarket, Mohamad Amirul Mohamad Amin, 20, said sales of water containers began rising since last Monday, and the demand is expected to increase further by tomorrow, a day before the scheduled water disruption.

He said the supermarket had stocked water containers in various sizes, ranging from 12 litres to 125 litres, priced between RM13 and RM50 depending on size, with the larger sizes being the most sought after.

“Since last week, we have been placing advance orders for water containers to meet consumer demand, and the response has been very good. For instance, container sales alone reached RM4,000 yesterday, and the supermarket has already placed more orders as existing stock is nearly sold out,” he said.

Another trader selling plastic goods including water containers, Aireen Tan, 65, said the demand at her shop was not as brisk as during the water disruption in January last year, though there were still some customers making purchases.

“Last year, our workers were very busy selling containers, and many sold out quickly, but this time sales are a bit slow. People are still buying, but not as much,” she said.

Yesterday, PBAPP urged consumers in the affected areas to store enough water to last between 24 and 60 hours during the scheduled water supply interruption.

A total of 341,708 user accounts in five districts in Penang will be affected by the disruption from April 25 to 28, due to the implementation of the 23 projects involving a total cost of RM25 million.

These projects aim to improve water supply services for approximately 465,000 consumers served by the Sungai Dua Water Treatment Plant (LRA).

Penang previously experienced a 96-hour water supply disruption from January 10 to 14 last year, during which many areas were completely without water. — Bernama