KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 — Continuous heavy rain since 4.15am today has triggered flash floods in several low-lying areas in Puchong, with water levels rising to waist height.

According to social media livestreams, many homes in Kampung Tengah were affected, and some children were unable to attend school due to the flooding.

Although the rain has stopped, water levels remain high and have yet to recede.

“It flooded just two weeks ago. Even by evening, the water still hadn’t receded,” one user shared.

Rescue boats have been deployed to evacuate residents, including children, to safer areas as the water continues to rise.