KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 — Nurul Izzah Anwar, the eldest daughter of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, has reiterated that the reformasi agenda initiated by her father with the founding of PKR, now 26 years old, is far from being abandoned.

Widely known as ‘Puteri Reformasi,’ Nurul Izzah acknowledged that the push for reform has faced criticism, with some dismissing it as ‘reformati’ or ‘reforbasi.’

Speaking on the matter during Berita Harian’s Borak Harini podcast, she said that the process of implementing reform is a long-term effort, requiring time and persistence.

The PKR vice-president also said that the party must remain committed to the cause.

“Absolutely, it is true that PKR’s reformasi agenda has faced criticism,” she said.

“It is something important that we must continue to question.”

“We are all part of this team. We ensure everyone has a voice. We need to think critically about ways to improve.”

She added that while the criticism is part of the process, the party’s commitment to the reformasi agenda should remain focused on the broader goal of advancing the party and the country.

“Not everything we do is correct, but each generation faces its own challenges,” she noted.

“We can’t declare that reformasi is dead. It must be revived through our actions and decisions.”

Reflecting on the challenges ahead, Nurul Izzah, a former MP for Lembah Pantai, acknowledged that the path to reformasi is not a quick one.

“There’s no shortcut. It requires the courage of every PKR member to follow through on the principles we’ve set,” she said.

She concluded by stressing the importance of making the most of every opportunity and embracing the difficult paths ahead, for both personal growth and the benefit of the party.