KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 — A landslide struck an international school in Taman Tun Dr Ismail (TTDI) this morning, causing part of the school’s wall to collapse, according to the New Straits Times (NST).

The Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department said they received a distress call via the MERS999 emergency line at 7.18am.

Personnel from the TTDI and Sri Hartamas fire stations were promptly dispatched, involving two vehicles, a fire rescue tender, and an emergency medical response unit, with 15 personnel deployed.

“The collapse of the school wall was believed to have been caused by a landslide,” operations commander Azkhan Hamdan told NST.

The incident affected two vehicles and parts of the school building, including classrooms, the teachers’ room, toilets, and the library.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and conducted a safety assessment, with the situation brought under control by 7.55am.

The department added that Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) would take further action regarding the incident.

Separately, the department confirmed landslides were also reported in Sri Petaling and Cheras.

While no casualties were recorded, operations are ongoing at both locations, with updates expected in due course, NST reported.