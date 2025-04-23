KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 — The police station chief who tested positive for drugs at a nightclub in Pandan Perdana last Friday won’t be getting any special treatment, said Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain today.

The officer, ranked Inspector, was arrested and remanded for a day after his drug test came back positive.

“There are no double standards here.

“He was detained and remanded while we completed the investigation papers,” Razarudin said to Harian Metro.

The officer has since been transferred to Penang in a desk role while awaiting further instructions from the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC).

Razarudin made it clear: if the AGC gives the green light, charges will follow.

“We won’t protect anyone who breaks the law — police or civilian.

“Those who commit offences will face disciplinary and legal action,” he said, adding that all personnel had been warned.

The officer, previously stationed at a Kuala Lumpur police station, received his transfer order the same day he was arrested.

Disciplinary proceedings by Bukit Aman’s Integrity and Standards Compliance Department (JIPS) are also underway.