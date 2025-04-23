KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 — A special sitting of Parliament on May 5 will allow both government and Opposition blocs to share their views on the tariffs imposed by the United States, Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said today.

Utusan Malaysia reported the government spokesman as saying Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will deliver an opening statement at the 11am session, followed by debates from both sides of the House.

The session will conclude with wrap-up statements by Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz and representatives from the Finance Ministry, he added.

“An official letter to MPs regarding the special sitting will be sent out today,” Fahmi was quoted as saying during his weekly post-Cabinet press briefing in Putrajaya.

He added that the Cabinet was also briefed on the official visit by Tengku Zafrul and Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan to Washington, where they are scheduled to meet US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and other officials to discuss the proposed tariffs.

Fahmi said he could not anticipate the outcome of the talks but hoped some information would be available once the ministers return and report to the Cabinet.