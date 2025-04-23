KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 — Flash floods affected 80 homes in Kampung Paya Jaras Hilir in Sungai Buloh early this morning.

Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar, Assistant Director of Operations at the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department, said a team from the Bukit Jelutong Fire and Rescue Station was deployed after receiving a call at 6:31am.

“The operation commander found floodwaters reaching about 0.9m, affecting 80 homes,” he reportedly told Sinar Harian.

“However, the water levels are receding, and no evacuations were necessary,” he added.

In a separate incident, another team from Bukit Jelutong Fire and Rescue responded to a flash flood in Jalan Industri 4, Kampung Baru Sungai Buloh, after a call at 5:01am.

Ahmad Mukhlis reported that six homes were affected by floodwaters approximately 0.6m deep.

“There were no evacuations, as residents opted to stay. Water levels are now decreasing,” he confirmed.



