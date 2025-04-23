KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 — The Cabinet has appointed Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives, Datuk Ewon Benedick, to sign the condolence book on behalf of the government following the death of Pope Francis.

According to Utusan Malaysia, government spokesman Datuk Fahmi Fadzil confirmed that Ewon would sign the book at the Embassy of the Holy See in Kuala Lumpur.

He also said the Cabinet expressed its condolences over the passing of the Catholic Church leader.

“A minister will also be sent to attend the Pope’s funeral,” Fahmi reportedly said during his weekly post-Cabinet press briefing in Putrajaya today.

Pope Francis’ funeral will be held on April 26 at St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City.

Fahmi added that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim praised the late Pope for his vocal advocacy, particularly on Gaza.

“Therefore, the Prime Minister personally holds great respect for the late Pope’s contributions,” he was quoted as saying.

Pope Francis, the first Latin American leader of the Roman Catholic Church, died on Monday following a stroke. He was 88.

He had been battling a severe lung infection and had spent five weeks in hospital.