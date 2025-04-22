KUCHING, April 22 — University Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) has clarified that the kitten that died on its campus grounds was actually found with its body still intact.

Unimas deputy vice-chancellor (Student and Alumni Affairs) Prof Dr Al-Khalid Othman said internal investigations conducted by the campus’ auxilliary police revealed that the kitten had already died of natural causes and its body was still intact when it was reportedly found on April 16.

Unimas legal advisor Mavis Goh said based on preliminary checks on the photos between the intact kitten’s carcass and the viralled dismembered body, it was found that the age of both of the kittens were different, indicating a discrepancy in the post.

“However, we will leave it to the police to decide – they have the capacity to identify the photo in question,” she said during a press conference here this afternoon.

She added that the case had been handed over to Kota Samarahan police station for further investigation.

Meanwhile, Sarawak Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SSPCA) president Datin Dona Drury-Wee alongside several other NGOs had also sought clarification from the university with regards to the case.

After reviewing the details, she stated that the kitten had indeed died of natural causes beforehand.

“The kitten actually died of natural causes and then after that, the young boy who found it put it aside because he wanted to bury it later. After that, the body disappeared,” she explained.

“So it is not a case of somebody murdering the cat — the cat actually died of natural causes.

“What we don’t know, what we’re investigating is actually how did the cat’s body come to be dismembered.

“We will leave it to the police to investigate,” she added.

The issue arose when a post emerged on social media, containing gruesome images of a dismembered kitten and its body parts, which the user claimed was found around the campus’ residential area.

The post also alleged that the kitten was killed by a person, suggesting foul play and elements of animal cruelty at work.

Also present at the press conference was Samarahan Division head of Veterinary Services Nila Camelia Bernang. — The Borneo Post