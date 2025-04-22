KUCHING, April 22 — As Malaysia grapples with the challenges of digital misinformation, Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul has proposed the introduction of legislation to tackle defamation arising from the misuse of artificial intelligence (AI), echoing similar proactive steps recently taken by Singapore.

Johari said the move is essential to combat the growing threat of cyberattacks, particularly the spread of extreme or malicious falsehoods.

“I am currently assessing whether we need to introduce this legislation in Malaysia. If it’s necessary, we must allow it. It will help stem the tide of relentless attacks and extraordinary defamation, which ultimately benefit no one.”

He said this at a press conference after opening the Meeting of Women Parliamentarians of AIPA (WAIPA) held in conjunction with the 45th General Assembly of Asean Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) here today.

Meanwhile, Johari, who is the current president of AIPA, said the issue of women’s participation in politics was among the focuses of attention at the WAIPA meeting, in addition to identifying the main obstacles preventing women from wanting to enter politics.

“The lack of female representation in politics is not solely due to online harassment but also the burden of multiple roles that women must juggle.

“For example, a woman who is a bank manager, wife, and mother must balance all three responsibilities when involved in politics,” he said.

Furthermore, Johari said that women face heavier pressure compared to men, who often receive stronger spousal support, hence the need for policymakers to address this imbalance.

“It’s time our policies and legal frameworks recognise the double burden shouldered by women. We need to build structural and systemic support that is more gender-sensitive, particularly within the political landscape,” he added. — Bernama