JOHOR BARU, April 16 — Police have arrested eight individuals, including a woman, in connection with the alleged assault of a man at a flat in Plentong Baru near Masai here last Friday.

Seri Alam district police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Sohaimi Ishak said the incident took place at around 9.30pm, when the victim, a factory operator from Kluang, came after invited by a woman he had met through a social media app.

“After arriving at the house, the victim was then confined where he was then set upon by several local men.

“As a result of the incident, the victim suffered injuries to his lip, left ear and swells on his body,” he said in a statement today.

Those detained comprise seven men and one woman, aged between 19 and 26.

Five of the suspects have criminal records involving drugs and other offences, while urine tests showed four tested positive for methamphetamine.

All suspects have been remanded for six days until April 26, and the case is being investigated under Section 324 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt with dangerous weapons.

They are also being investigated under Section 342 for wrongful confinement and Section 385 for causing injury during extortion.

The incident came to public attention after a video showing a group assaulting a young man in a house went viral on Facebook.

Initial investigations revealed the victim had received a message from the woman asking him to meet her at the rented unit in Plentong, about 110km from his home, where he was later attacked.

The 21-year-old victim then lodged a report on Saturday night.