PETALING JAYA, April 22 — The police said today a brawl which took place at the 1 Utama Shopping Centre outdoor car park during a Songkran celebration recently stemmed from a scuffle between participants during a refilling of water pistols.

When contacted by the media, Petaling Jaya police chief Assistant Commissioner Shahrulnizam Ja’far said five individuals — all male between late 20s to late 30s — have been arrested so far.

In a video that went viral on Sunday, participants from several groups were seen clashing with one another during the Songkran Festival 2025.

Participants were also observed tossing plastic chairs and barricades, with a selected few wielding makeshift weapons as well.

Some of them were also seen assaulting each other.

The case is being investigated under Section 148 of the Penal Code for rioting with weapons.

Under the section, anyone found guilty of rioting with “firearm, ammunition, explosive, corrosive, injurious or obnoxious substance, stick, stone or any weapon or missile capable of use as a weapon of offence” shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to five years, or with fine, or with both.