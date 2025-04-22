KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 — Transport Minister Anthony Loke has clarified that a commemorative plaque presented to Chinese President Xi Jinping last week was a personal gift, not an official offering.

Speaking after an event in Putrajaya, Loke, who is also the DAP secretary-general, said the souvenir was locally made by Royal Selangor and did not carry any government endorsement.

“The souvenir was a personal gift, and I did not say that it was a gift from the government,” he was quoted as saying in a New Straits Times report today.

He stressed that the gesture should not be blown out of proportion and was done in good faith.

The plaque, engraved with a dragon motif, was given to Xi on April 17 before his departure to Cambodia following a three-day visit to Malaysia.

A video of the moment, uploaded by Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching, triggered debate online over the nature and setting of the gift.

Loke also explained that the presentation took place at the rear entrance of the hotel where Xi stayed for security reasons, not to bypass diplomatic protocol.

He added that the dragon engraving symbolises strength and friendship in Chinese culture and that the entire piece was crafted in Malaysia.