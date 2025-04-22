KOTA BARU, April 22 — Kelantan, with its low crime index, has been ranked as the second safest state in Malaysia after Sabah, said Deputy Menteri Besar Datuk Mohamed Fadzli Hassan.

He said the ranking is based on the latest report on crime index rates by the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM).

“The report was issued based on the crime index rate, which includes murder, assault, property theft, rape and robbery.

“Kelantan recorded the second-lowest crime index with a score of 96 per 100,000 population, making it the second safest state in the country after Sabah, which scored 95 per 100,000 population,” he said.

He said this in response to a supplementary question from Mohd Syahbuddin Hashim (BN-Galas) regarding the state government’s achievements in embodying the “Membangun Bersama Islam” (Developing Through Islam) philosophy during the State Legislative Assembly sitting at the Kota Darulnaim Complex today.

Elaborating, Mohamed Fadzli said the state government hoped that the issue of drug abuse in Kelantan would not be politicised, as it is also a problem faced by other states.

“For example, during the tenure of the late Tan Sri Datuk Nik Abdul Aziz Nik Mat as Kelantan Menteri Besar, the state recorded the highest consumption of pil kuda (amphetamine pills), which came as a shock to many.

“So we called in the head of the Kelantan Narcotics Division to discuss the matter. He explained that while Kelantan recorded high pil kuda usage, other states had higher rates of ketum juice consumption. Every state has its record,” he said.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail had previously stated that Kelantan, Terengganu, Perlis and Kedah recorded the highest drug abuse rates.

Mohamed Fadzli said that, in response, state government took several initiatives to curb social ills and rising crime rates, including introducing new enactments, closing down gambling outlets and regulating alcohol sales.

“We have also actively campaigned for prayer observance, modest dressing, established entertainment control enactments and made adjustments to traditional Kelantanese cultural elements that contradict Islamic teachings such as Mak Yong, wayang kulit (shadow puppetry) and others,” he said. — Bernama