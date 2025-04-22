KOTA BARU, April 22 — The E-Land system is expected to be implemented in Kelantan in 2028 to improve the state’s land administration, Menteri Besar Datuk Mohd Nassuruddin Daud told the State Assembly today.

Towards this end, he said, several new enactments have been approved and are being implemented.

He said that they included the Kelantan Land Commissioners Enactment 2017, the State Utility Infrastructure Land Access and Use Enactment 2022 and the Agriculture Enactment 2022.

“These enactments are to support the Kelantan state land administration,” he said in response to a question from Datuk Abdul Rahman Yunus (PAS-Pasir Tumboh) on the state government’s actions to improve land administration.

Mohd Nassuruddin said the state government also intends to strengthen enforcement of land laws through the use of the E-Land system.

“Monitoring through the E-Land system also helps prevent cases of expired notices due to a lack of follow-up action,” he said.

He said the state government, through the Office of the Director of Land and Mines (PTG), consistently takes proactive measures by organising courses on land administration in collaboration with institutions of higher learning, such as the International Islamic University Malaysia, the Geomatics University of Malaysia, and Universiti Sains Malaysia, for officers handling land management.

“To strengthen land administration, officers have been strategically placed at the Land and District Office as well as in other departments dealing with land affairs. In addition, recruitment of key personnel, including surveyors, valuation officers, geological officers, and others, has been carried out to enhance the overall effectiveness of land administration,” he added. — Bernama