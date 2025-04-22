PUTRAJAYA, April 22 — The 2025 National Workers’ Day celebration will be held at Axiata Arena, Bukit Jalil, Kuala Lumpur on May 1, said Human Resources Minister Steven Sim.

Sim said the celebration, themed “Pekerja Kesuma Bangsa”, which is targeting 10,000 visitors, is scheduled to be officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“Today we are holding a pre-launch for the 2025 Labour Day Celebration and this year’s programme will be held at Axiata Arena.

“The programme will start on April 28, where we will organise a Labour Day carnival with various events including a career carnival, job fair, skills training and so on,” he told reporters after attending the Ministry of Human Resources’ (Kesuma) Monthly Assembly and the Pre-Launch of the 2025 National Labour Day Celebration here today.

Sim said among the events expected to attract visitors is the Mega Career Carnival which offers 10,000 job opportunities in the private sector and government-linked companies (GLCs) as well as a discount on Royal Malaysian Police summonses of up to 50 per cent.

“I am inviting the public to visit Axiata Arena starting April 28 to experience the excitement of the Labour Day celebration for themselves,” he said.

Asked if there may be any important announcements at the celebration, Sim expected the prime minister to announce several things but asked all parties to attend the annual celebration in person.

“Yes, but you have to wait... there will be several announcements in terms of policies, in terms of new programmes that may be announced by the prime minister and myself,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kesuma in a statement announced that the ministry will launch the MYFutureJobs application: A Progressive Step to Empower Job Seekers in conjunction with the National Level Labour Day 2025 celebration.

According to the statement, the mobile application was introduced as an important initiative towards the digitalisation of the country’s labour system.

The statement said that the application will become the main medium to empower job seekers with faster and more efficient job matching, instant notifications about job opportunities and a user-friendly design for a smooth job search experience.

“This launch is a strategic and progressive step in supporting a more inclusive, responsive and sustainable digital job ecosystem in line with the aspirations of Madani Malaysia,” according to the statement. — Bernama