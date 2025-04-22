ALOR SETAR, April 22 — A chicken processing factory in Kulim was imposed the Equipment Operation Detention (POK) action by the Department of Environment (DOE) last Sunday for causing odour pollution and discomfort to residents in the surrounding area.

Kedah DOE director Sharifah Zakiah Syed Sahab said the action was taken under Section 38 (1)(a) of the Environmental Quality Act (EKA) 1974 following a complaint regarding the odour pollution by the factory.

She said acting on the complaint, A DOE team went to the factory location and the results of the investigation found that the foul odour pollution was from a pile of chicken slaughter waste and chicken cages kept there.

“The factory was imposed the POK action for failing to provide an industrial effluent treatment system at its premises,” she said in a statement today.

Sharifah Zakiah said that with the POK action, the factory is required to take immediate action to stop the pollution.

“A notice under Sections 31 and 37 of the Environmental Quality Act 1974 has been issued to the factory, requiring immediate repair and maintenance work during the POK enforcement period. The factory will only be permitted to resume operations once the Kedah DOE is satisfied with the corrective actions taken.

“The industry is reminded to always comply fully with the Environmental Quality Act 1974 and regulations under it, and to ensure that no environmental pollution is caused,” she added.

She also urged the public to report any activities that may harm the environment by calling the DOE’s toll-free line at 1-800-88-2727, emailing [email protected], or lodging a report via the DOE’s e-complaint portal at https://eaduan.doe.gov.my. — Bernama