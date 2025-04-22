TAPAH, April 22 — Two polling centres to facilitate early voting for the Ayer Kuning state by-election were opened simultaneously at 8 am today.

The two centres are the General Operations Force (GOF) 3rd Battalion Camp’s Dewan Rekreasi Pegawai Kanan, in Bidor and Dewan Anggerik at the Tapah district police headquarters (IPD) Housing Complex.

The early voting process for this by-election involves 500 police personnel and their spouses.

The GOF voting centre will remain open until 5 pm, while the one at the Tapah IPD will close at noon.

The Ayer Kuning by-election was called following the death of incumbent Ishsam Shahruddin on Feb 22.

This by-election sees a three-cornered fight between Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Dr Mohamad Yusri Bakir; Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate Abd Muhaimin Malek; and Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM) candidate Bawani KS. — Bernama