ALOR SETAR, April 21 — Universiti Utara Malaysia (UUM) has established two special committees following the recent accident involving two buses on its campus in Sintok, which claimed the life of a student last Saturday.

UUM vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Mohd Foad Sakdan said the committees were set up to investigate the incident and to reassess the safety standards of the campus bus services.

“The Accident Investigation Committee is responsible for conducting a detailed investigation into the cause of the incident to ensure all aspects related to safety and standard operating procedures are adhered to.

“Meanwhile, the campus shuttle bus service integrity assessment committee is tasked with reassessing the efficiency, regulatory compliance, integrity and effectiveness of transportation management on campus,” he said in a statement today.

In the freak accident, Manarina Hasya Muhamad Karim, 22, a fourth semester student pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, died at 6.30pm at the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital in Alor Setar on Saturday (April 19) after a second bus rear-ended a stationary bus picking up passengers, causing it to surge forward and pinned Manarina, who was waiting in line to board, to a road barrier.

Mohd Foad expressed UUM’s deep sorrow and extended condolences to the family of the deceased.

“UUM shares profound grief with the family of Muhamad Karim. The loss of a student on the path to success is a great loss not only to the family but also to the university and country,” he said.

He said UUM has assisted the family in funeral arrangements and has provided support in the form of insurance compensation, bereavement and welfare aid, besides counselling for those traumatised.

He also said that police are investigating the incident.

The victim, from Johor, was confirmed dead after nearly 10 hours of medical treatment at the hospital. — Bernama