KUALA LUMPUR, April 21 — The Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) has expressed concern over PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang’s claim that winning the Ayer Kuning by-election takes precedence over performing the umrah or Haj.

Hadi reportedly urged Muslims to prioritise political victory over the Muslim pilgrimages during a Perikatan Nasional event in Tapah, drawing parallels with the Treaty of Hudaibiyah and suggesting that political power is essential for Islam to lead.

“To ensure Muslims clearly understand the status of umrah and Haj in Islam and appreciate them based on Shariah guidance without misinterpretation, Jakim is currently reviewing the statement in coordination with the Federal Territories Mufti Department and other relevant authorities,” it said in a statement today.

The agency then urged all parties to be cautious when making public comments involving religious issues, so as to avoid confusion among the Muslim community.

The Ayer Kuning by-election is a three-way contest between Barisan Nasional’s Dr Mohamad Yusri Bakir, Perikatan Nasional candidate Abd Muhaimin Malek, and Bawani KS from Parti Sosialis Malaysia.

The Election Commission has set polling day for April 26, with early voting scheduled for April 22.