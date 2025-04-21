PUTRAJAYA, April 21 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today dismissed the possibility of a Cabinet reshuffle after several ministers from his PKR lost their leadership positions in recent party elections.

Anwar, who is the PKR president, said that he evaluates ministers based on their individual performance rather than party politics.

“No, this is a party election,” he said when asked about a potential Cabinet reshuffle.

“Any issues can be raised in the special meeting on Wednesday. But this concerns the party, there's no question of state or federal government matters.”

He said this after attending Hari Raya celebrations at the Higher Education Ministry's building earlier today.

Several PKR ministers suffered unexpected defeats in their divisional contests.

In Johor Baru, Deputy Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation Akmal Nasir failed to defend his position as division chief, losing to Johor PKR Youth chief Taufiq Ismail.

In Setiawangsa, Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad lost to director-actor Datuk Afdlin Shauki in the contest to be the division chief.

Another upset occurred in Sabah, where Kota Kinabalu division chief Datuk Seri Christina Liew — who also serves as the state's minister of tourism, culture and environment — lost her position to community leader Lee Li Mei.

In Ampang, the division chief post was won by Lembah Jaya assemblyman Syed Ahmad Abdul Rahman Alhadad, better known as Altimet, who defeated Selangor State Assembly Deputy Speaker Mohd Kamri Kamaruddin.