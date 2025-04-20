ALOR SETAR, April 20 — Universiti Utara Malaysia (UUM) will assist with the funeral arrangements of a student who died after being pinned by a bus in front of a bus stop on campus yesterday.

UUM vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Mohd Foad Sakdan said the university would extend all necessary support, including managing the remains of the late Manarina Hasya Muhamad Karim, 22, from Johor.

“The university will provide four types of assistance, namely student insurance compensation of up to RM30,000, a death benefit of RM1,500, a RM2,000 contribution from Yayasan Perkasa Siswa and logistical support to transport the remains to the family home.

“The remains are expected to be laid to rest at the Felda Chemplak Muslim Cemetery in Labis, Johor,” he told reporters at the Forensic Department of Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital today.

He added that the university is leaving the investigation to the police and has yet to receive a full report on the incident.

Yesterday, Bernama reported that a female UUM student was killed after she was hit by a bus in a collision involving two buses in front of a bus stop along Jalan Persiaran Perdana.

The victim, who sustained injuries to her body, was pronounced dead after receiving treatment for nearly 10 hours at the hospital. — Bernama