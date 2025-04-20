KUALA LUMPUR, April 20 — A 16-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a road accident along Jalan Utama Bandar Mas, near the stadium junction in Kota Tinggi, Johor, last night.

Kota Tinggi District Police Chief Yusof Othman said the police received a call from a member of the public around 11pm, reporting a fatal crash involving a single vehicle.

“Preliminary investigations found that the motorcyclist was travelling from the Bandar Mas bus stop area towards Bandar Mas when he was believed to have lost control and veered off the road, crashing into a Tenaga Nasional Berhad electric pole on the roadside,” he said.

The teenager died at the scene from serious head injuries, and his body was sent to the forensic unit of Kota Tinggi Hospital.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Yusof urged members of the public with information about the incident to contact the Kota Tinggi District Police or their nearest police station.