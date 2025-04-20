PUTRAJAYA, April 20 — A total of 22 Premier Haj Course (KPH) sessions have been organised by Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) at selected mosques nationwide from April 11 to May 4, aimed at strengthening the understanding of ‘manasik’ (Haj rituals) among pilgrims selected for this season.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said TH had organised several courses for prospective pilgrims, such as the Basic Haj Course, the Intensive Haj Course, and the KPH.

“These courses are intended to deepen the pilgrims’ understanding of Haj rituals and related matters, whether in terms of health or management.

“I pray that all prospective pilgrims will benefit from these courses and gain comprehensive knowledge of the Haj rituals,” he said when officiating the Federal Territories-level KPH for the 1446H/2025 Haj Season.

Also present were TH Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Datuk Syed Hamadah Syed Othman, and Malaysian Islamic Development Department (JAKIM) director-general Datuk Dr Sirajuddin Suhaimee.

Mohd Na’im also advised prospective pilgrims to maintain good conduct and embody commendable traits (sifat mahmudah) as guests of Allah.

“Cultivate gratitude and patience in facing the crowds and discomforts while in the Holy Land, especially during the peak days of the Haj.

“I hope the pilgrims will dedicate their time and energy to worship and adhere to all regulations while in the Holy Land. Maintain a positive attitude, uphold high discipline, and be exemplary pilgrims for the Muslim world, while preserving the good name of TH and Malaysia,” he said.

Meanwhile, Syed Hamadah said TH remained committed to ensuring the welfare and safety of all Malaysian pilgrims through services and facilities that meet world-class standards and serve as a model for other Muslim countries.

“Despite facing various challenges every year, all services offered by TH remain comprehensive and of the highest standard, prioritising the welfare, comfort and safety of our pilgrims,” he said.

In line with technological advancements, Syed Hamadah said TH was actively developing various digital platforms during the Haj season to ease the experience for pilgrims.

“TH has introduced three digital platforms for Haj operations — THHujjaj, which helps pilgrims access the latest information throughout their pilgrimage journey; e-Bimbingan, an online learning platform for Haj rituals; and e-TAIB, which allows pilgrims to submit queries regarding Haj guidance, religious rulings, and receive direct explanations,” he said.

The first group of Malaysian pilgrims for the 1446H/2025 Haj season is scheduled to depart for the Holy Land on April 29, while the final group will depart on May 30. — Bernama