SHAH ALAM, April 20 — The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, has reminded Muslims not to exploit others by offering fake Haj packages for personal gain.

Sultan Sharafuddin said such acts are taken seriously by the government, and Islam strictly prohibits cheating, with those involved in such wrongdoing subject to divine punishment.

His Royal Highness also advised the public to use services provided by Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) instead of unverified travel agencies that could potentially scam pilgrims and jeopardise their pilgrimage.

“I hope there will be no more cases of Haj pilgrims being deceived by unlicensed agents in the future,” he said in his royal address at the Selangor-level Haj Premier Course 1446H here today.

Also present were Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar and Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

Sultan Sharafuddin also reminded Selangor pilgrims to focus on their worship while in the Holy Land and avoid participating in any protests or demonstrations, as well as to adhere to instructions from TH personnel.

“I have been informed that Malaysian pilgrims, including those from Selangor, are among the most disciplined and compliant with the regulations set by the Saudi Arabian government.

“I hope all of you will continue to uphold self-discipline and maintain the good name of Selangor and Malaysia while in the Holy Land,” he said.

The Sultan further advised pilgrims to take care of their health, as the Haj requires physical endurance, and to seek medical attention immediately if needed to avoid affecting their pilgrimage.

“Let me also remind all Haj pilgrims to comply with the laws set by both the Malaysian and Saudi Arabian governments so that we may remain safe and free from any issues,” he said.

During the event, Sultan Sharafuddin also presented Haj essentials as souvenirs to representatives from each district in Selangor. — Bernama