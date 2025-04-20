KOTA KINABALU, April 20 — The Selagon Permanent Evacuation Centre (PPK) in Beaufort closed this evening following the recovery of the flood disaster in the district.

The Sabah State Disaster Management Committee secretariat announced that 155 victims from 54 families who took refuge at the PPK have been allowed to return to their homes and six affected villages have recovered from the flood.

"Beaufort District Disaster Management Committee chairman Mohd Nazri Ajun, who is also the Beaufort district officer, declared the Selagon PPK closed at 1 pm today," he said in a statement here today.

Beaufort is a district in the interior of Sabah, located more than 100 kilometres southwest of Kota Kinabalu, with a mostly lowland and flat terrain, especially in the northern and central parts of the district near the coast. — Bernama