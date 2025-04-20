KUALA LUMPUR, April 20 — Pos Malaysia’s group chief executive officer Charles Brewer has apologised to the staff member involved in a March 19 incident regarding a damaged uniform and to anyone affected by his comment.

The company also said it had taken immediate action by engaging directly with the employee, and the matter has since been resolved.

“He (Brewer) acknowledges that he should have responded with greater empathy and commits to continuing to foster a respectful and supportive environment for all Pos Wiras,” it said in a statement.

Pos Malaysia said it would improve internal procedures to ensure faster and more efficient uniform replacements.

These improvements are aimed at better supporting employees in delivering their service responsibilities.

Recently, a Pos Malaysia staff member posted a personal complaint about their damaged uniform and questioned when they would receive a new one.

Brewer responded with, “Count yourself lucky that you don’t work for one of the foreign carriers that don’t provide a uniform at all.”

The staff member replied to say that they were asking only because customers were pointing out the appearance of their uniform.

Brewer was appointed group chief executive officer of Pos Malaysia in August 2021.

His appointment came as part of efforts to revitalise the national postal service and steer its transformation amid declining mail volumes and rising demand for parcel deliveries.