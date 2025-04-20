SHAH ALAM, April 20 — Police are investigating an incident involving a security guard who allegedly fired a shot at a man wielding a machete at a restaurant in Banting near here yesterday afternoon.

Kuala Langat police chief Supt Mohd Akmalrizal Radzi said they were informed of the incident at around 3.31pm by a member of the public who reported that a local man was brandishing a machete at a medical officer.

“Earlier, at about 12.05pm, police had received a call from the victim’s younger sibling reporting that he was behaving aggressively at their home in the Banting area.

“Following the report, the Kuala Langat District Police Headquarters operations room deployed personnel and brought the local man to Banting Hospital for treatment before the incident occurred later in the afternoon,” he said in a statement yesterday.

In the same statement, he also advised the public not to speculate on the case to avoid disrupting the investigation, and urged anyone with information to come forward to the nearest police station or contact the Kuala Langat police operations room at 03-31872222.

The case is being investigated under Section 307 of the Penal Code as well as sections 37 and 39 of the Arms Act 1960.

Earlier, a video went viral on social media showing a man in a frenzy brandishing a machete at several healthcare workers before a security guard at the scene discharged a shot using a shotgun. — Bernama