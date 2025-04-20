SHAH ALAM, April 20 — One motorcyclist died while two others were seriously injured after crashing their motorcycles into a car at a traffic light junction in Kampung Raja Uda, Klang this morning.

South Klang district police chief ACP Ramli Kasa said the 22-year-old local man was confirmed dead at the scene while two other victims, aged 22 and 16, suffered serious injuries to their bodies and legs.

He said local motorcyclists who survived the incident with injuries were taken to the Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital in Klang for treatment but the driver of the car did not suffer any injuries.

“The incident at around 4.10am this morning is believed to have occurred when the car, which was moving from the direction of Port Klang towards Jalan Kim Chuan, had approached the Kampung Raja Uda intersection and turned right because the traffic light was green.

“While the car was turning at the intersection, a group of motorcyclists who were travelling from Klang towards Port Klang did not stop when the traffic light had turned red and as a result crashed into the car,” he said in a statement today.

Ramli in the same statement asked the public with information regarding the incident to contact the investigating officer Inspector Mohd Khairulnizam Abdul Talib at 010-2452144 and advised the public to be more careful on the roads.

“Parents or guardians must also always pay attention, and supervise teenagers so that they do not get involved in street gangsterism activities that can cause danger to themselves and other road users,” he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Earlier, a video went viral on social media showing a chaotic situation at the intersection of the Kampung Raja Uda traffic light with a group of riders gathering near the car. — Bernama