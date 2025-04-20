KUALA LUMPUR, April 20 — Several districts across Selangor, Negeri Sembilan and Melaka have been placed under a thunderstorm alert until midday today.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) warning covers areas such as Kuala Langat, Kuala Pilah and Alor Gajah, with expectations of heavy rain, strong winds and lightning.

“This warning is issued when there are signs of thunderstorms with rainfall intensity exceeding 20 mm/hour that are either occurring nearby or expected to last for more than one hour,” MetMalaysia said.

These thunderstorm warnings are typically short-term and valid for up to six hours from the time of issue.

People in the affected regions are advised to plan their movements carefully and follow official weather updates.