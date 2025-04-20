ALOR SETAR, April 20 — The Sultan of Kedah, Al-Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah, has called for the state government to boost revenue in order to implement planned development initiatives and ensure the well-being of the people.

He also emphasised the importance of minimising revenue leakage, stating that such losses weaken the state’s financial position.

“Continuous enforcement must be carried out, and strict penalties imposed for every offence committed,” said Sultan Sallehuddin in his royal address when opening the Kedah State Legislative Assembly sitting at Wisma Darul Aman today.

His Royal Highness also called for the strengthening of existing industrial areas and the exploration of new zones with development potential. He specifically encouraged the planning of new industrial zones in the Bandar Baharu district to tap into spillover growth from neighbouring states.

By aligning efforts with supply and demand, Sultan Sallehuddin noted that the state and federal governments must prioritise the development of comprehensive infrastructure.

“If a conducive investment ecosystem can be established, it will significantly increase investor interest in Kedah,” he said.

His Royal Highness also highlighted Kedah’s strategic location bordering Thailand, which should be fully leveraged through the development of border towns to promote economic activities and cross-border trade, especially in logistics and industrial sectors.

“I hope the state government and relevant agencies will take proactive and more aggressive steps to attract investors to the Bukit Kayu Hitam Special Border Economic Zone,” he added.

He also reminded the state government to remain alert and proactive in reviewing and updating policies and regulations to ensure they stay relevant to current needs and continue to serve the best interests of the state. This includes matters related to the rights enshrined in both the Kedah State Constitution and the Federal Constitution.

In conjunction with Visit Kedah Year 2025 and Visit Malaysia Year 2026, the Sultan of Kedah called for existing tourism products — on both the mainland and Langkawi — to be enhanced and upgraded. He also emphasised the importance of identifying and promoting new tourism attractions.

“The communication and transportation network must also be strengthened, especially the ferry service to Langkawi Island,” he said.

He further noted that the rich legacy of the ancient Kedah civilisation should be highlighted as a tourism product of high historical and cultural value. This includes showcasing Kedah’s contributions in areas such as technological advancement, culture, and international trade - elements that have long shaped the state’s Islamic civilisational heritage.

Before concluding his royal address, Sultan Sallehuddin expressed his heartfelt appreciation to members of the Malaysian Armed Forces, the Royal Malaysia Police, the Civil Defence Force, the Fire and Rescue Department, Rela members, healthcare personnel, as well as all Kedah administrative officers and civil servants at both the state and federal levels for their dedication and service. — Bernama