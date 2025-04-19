BATU PAHAT, April 19 — Johor recorded a revenue collection of RM575 million in March this year, marking a 30 per cent increase from RM400 million in the same period last year.

Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said the increase in revenue collection had enabled the state government to implement projects and initiatives, aimed at resolving issues faced by the people, including flood problems.

“I am pleased to announce the state government has agreed to approve cleaning and silt removal works along 20 kilometres of the Sungai Senggarang basin, involving an allocation of RM3 million,” he said at the launch of the Jelajah Orang Johor (JOJ) programme for the Parit Raja state constituency here today.

Onn Hafiz said the state government had also agreed to build a pump house and instal a hydraulic pump in Parit Bengkok at a cost of RM500,000.

He said the state government had provided several forms of assistance to help ease the people’s burden, including Ziarah Kasih, Bantuan Asnaf Dapur Kasih, Jualan Kasih, Bantuan Bilik Guru, Bantuan Klinik Kesihatan Bergerak, Bantuan Sokongan Ekonomi Wanita, Bantuan Laptop Siswa and Bantuan Mahasiswa Johor through Yayasan Pelajaran Johor (YPJ).

“When state revenue increases, we will channel it back to the people...that is our intention,” he said.

He urged all elected representatives, department heads and local community leaders to work together in addressing issues faced by the people.

“Do not work alone...keep moving as a team. InsyaAllah, nothing can stop us from achieving success,” he said.

JOJ serves as a platform for the state government to engage directly with the community, facilitating the delivery of government messages while also providing an opportunity for the public to share their views with relevant leaders and agencies.

The state government has allocated RM4 million to implement the programme across all 56 state constituencies this year. — Bernama