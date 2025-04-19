BATU PAHAT, April 19 — The Johor government has launched the Jelajah Orang Johor (JOJ) programme, a roadshow covering all 56 state constituencies to engage local communities and provide a platform for the public to share feedback with state leaders and agencies.

JOJ chairperson Datuk Zahari Sarip said the initiative brings government services closer to the people, with efforts including aid distribution in agriculture and the introduction of youth and sports programmes.

At the Parit Raja event, activities included Semarak Subuh (dawn congregational prayer), Jualan Kasih Johor affordable goods sale, aid for farmers and government agency exhibitions. Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi officiated the event, which drew around 8,000 attendees.

Zahari, also the State Agriculture, Agro-Based Industry and Rural Development Committee chairman, said the success of the Parit Raja event would serve as a benchmark for the rest of the roadshow, set to conclude in October or November.

He emphasised the importance of state and district leaders engaging directly with the public instead of solely relying on reports from officers.

Residents welcomed the programme, with Muay Thai athlete Evon Khiu Yee Ven, 38, praising it as an opportunity for sports groups to connect with government representatives.

Participant Intan Balqis Mohd Hadir, 21, appreciated the chance to meet leaders and discuss issues, calling the roadshow a valuable platform for youth to voice their concerns. — Bernama