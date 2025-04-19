KUCHING, April 19 — Sarawakian Christians must continue to embody love, peace, justice, unity, and reconciliation as they pray and work towards building a better Malaysia, said Right Reverend Datuk Danald Jute.

In his Easter message, the chairman of the Association of Churches in Sarawak called on Christians in the state to be exemplary citizens of their beloved nation.

“As we celebrate the resurrection of our Lord Jesus, let us remember that he has made us a people of faith, of hope, of love; a people of power and of service and ministry – serving all in his name.

“Therefore let us as Christians commit ourselves to the service of all, especially of the poor and needy and the less fortunate,” he said.

Danald emphasised that the Easter proclamation — “Alleluia! Christ is risen! He is risen indeed! Alleluia!” — is a powerful reminder of the risen Christ, who was crucified on Good Friday and now lives.

“His death is for our redemption. He died for our sins, so that we can be reconciled to God,” he said.

Quoting from the Bible, he cited 2 Corinthians 5:15: “He (Jesus) died for everyone so that those who receive His new life will no longer live for themselves. Instead, they will live for Christ, who died and was raised for them.”

He also referred to 1 Peter 1:3-4, which states: “Praise be to the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ! In his great mercy he has given us new birth into a living hope through the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead, and into an inheritance that can never perish, spoil or fade. This inheritance is kept in heaven for you.”

As such, he said Christians have cause for celebration on Easter.

“Wishing all Christians a very blessed Easter,” he concluded. — The Borneo Post