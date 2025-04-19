KUALA LUMPUR, April 19 — Immigration authorities here detained several foreign nationals from Bangladesh and Myanmar during a series of operations from April 10 to 16.

The department said two Bangladeshi men were arrested on April 11 at the Danau Kota Ramadan bazaar in Setapak during Ops Selera, which targeted undocumented traders.

On April 12, a second Ops Selera at the Kampung Baru bazaar led to the arrest of three more Bangladeshi nationals and one man from Myanmar for overstaying and lacking valid documents.

These arrests were part of a wider crackdown against unauthorised foreign business activity in the city throughout the week.

Earlier, on April 10, immigration officers conducted Ops Belanja in central Kuala Lumpur with the Domestic Trade Ministry and police, where foreign traders were issued compound notices but no arrests were made.

Routine checks under Ops Kutip on April 16 near the department’s headquarters also did not result in any detentions.

The Immigration Department said it remains committed to identifying and taking action against foreigners who violate immigration laws.

It warned employers and business operators against hiring or allowing foreign nationals to trade without proper permits, saying firm action would follow any breach.