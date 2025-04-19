KUALA LUMPUR, April 20 — Director-actor Afdlin Shauki has defeated federal minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad to become the new Setiawangsa PKR division chief.

Afdlin secured 631 votes to Nik Nazmi’s 563, according to official results from PKR’s decision form.

A total of 1,207 ballots were issued, despite 1,640 members being eligible to vote.

The result marks a significant upset for Nik Nazmi, who is the natural resources and environmental sustainability minister as well as a PKR vice-president.

He also has held the Setiawangsa parliamentary seat since 2018.

Afdlin, who joined PKR in 2021, had contested the same post in 2022 but lost to Nik Nazmi.

Neither Afdlin nor Nik Nazmi have issued official statements on the outcome at time of writing.